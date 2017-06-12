FACUA reports 15 retailers for having high cost customer service phone lines

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported 15 retailers for breaching the law by facilitating consumers high cost customer service phone lines for enquiries, complaints and hiring specific services. Those reported are: El Corte Inglés, Dia, Worten, Hipercor, Eroski, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Supersol, Mediamarkt, MAS supermarkets, Covirán, Mercadona, Fnac, Carrefour and Toys’R’us. The association has submitted its complaints to the consumer protection authorities of the autonomous communities where the companies have their headquarters: Madrid, Andalusia, Catalonia, the Basque Country and Comunidad Valenciana. Seven of them offer 901 or 902 prefix lines to manage their customer service for all kinds of enquiries, hiring or event: Covirán

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