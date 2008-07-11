FACUA reports Clickair, Easyjet, Vueling and Ryanair for hand luggage charges

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Clickair, Easyjet, Vueling and Ryanair for hand luggage charges. Clickair and Vueling charge 10 Euros extra each way per suitcase, (20.00 Euros if you buy the ticket at the El Prat Airport in Barcelona), Easyjet 6 Euros (7.50 Euros on international flights) and Ryanair 16.05 Euros (15.00 Euros on international flights, as it does not apply VAT at 7%; and 37.45 Euros, VAT included, for two suitcases). Furthermore, Ryanair is breaching the law for charging a fee if passengers opt to check-in at the airport, at a cost of 5.35 Euros each way, VAT included. FACUA has conducted a study on the fees associated with excess baggage with sixteen airlines (

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