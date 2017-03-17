FACUA reports eight energy suppliers for breaking the law by having paid customer service lines

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported eight energy suppliers for breaking the law by managing their customer service services with 902 prefix lines or with geographical numbers that imply a cost to users. Three companies only have payment numbers, one only offers a free line to users who are already customers, another does not take handle faults from its line 900 line and three others provide both pay phones and free, but do not highlight these on their websites. The association has detected the irregularities following a survey of 30 electricity and gas suppliers. In this sector, the legislation forces companies to provide free phone lines for both commercial information and attention to queries, incidents and complaints raised by customers. FACUA has filed complaints wi

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