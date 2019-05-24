FACUA reports four music festivals for not allowing entry with food and drink from outside

FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed reports against the music festivals Interestelar Sevilla, Tomavistas, Iruña Rock Festival and Spring Festival, which are celebrated on the 24 and 25 May in Seville, Madrid, Iruña and Alicante respectively, for denying entry into the event with food and drink from outside the venue. The reports were filed against the promoters of said events to the relevant consumer administrations of the provinces where these events are hosted. The companies being confronted are Interestelar Music SL and The Music Republic (Interestelar Sevilla), Tomavistas Música SL (Tomavistas), Irufest Producciones SL (Iruña Rock) and Producciones Baltimore SL (Spring Festival). The last company listed had already been reported before for the same

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