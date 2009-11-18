FACUA reports main mobile operators for pocketing the balance on expired prepaid Simcards

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the main mobile phone companies to consumers’ authorities for pocketing the balance on prepaid Sim cards, when users fail to top up by a certain date. Apart from disconnecting the line, if customers do not top up their cards at least once in seven (Movistar), ten (Vodafone), or thirteen (Orange) months, operators are keeping the prepaid credit left on the cards. FACUA warns that companies must refund the prepaid amounts to their clients. This argument is supported by the Consolidated text of Consumers and Users Protection Act (Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, dated on November the 16th, Article 87.6), which considers as abusive «stipulations involving the (…) loss of amounts paid in advance and

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