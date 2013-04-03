Landline and mobile phones
FACUA reports Movistar for charging 50 and 100 Euros for the cancellation of the process of number portability
This practice breaches legislation on trade and consumer protection. FACUA recommends affected users to reject these charges and report the operators.
FACUA.org
España-03/04/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Movistar for the penalties imposed on users who cancel their requests for number portability.
From last April, Movistar contracts include a penalty clause on «portability requests» on its general terms.
In it the company states that «once signed and submitted» in any shop or authorised distributor, the application for portability can be cancelled «until 2pm on the day previous to the established date of the change». But, if he does, the supplier will be entitled to charge a «cancellation fee of 50 Euros» for mobile phones and 100 Euros for landlines.
Forbidden practices
FACUA warns that these practices are unfair and violate the law on trade and consumer’s protection, expr
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