It will be more expensive from 18 May
FACUA reports Movistar for charging users a new tariff when exceeding data plans without their consent
The operator will charge 15 additional Euros when exceeding data plans. The association criticises that all operators increase prices without observing the length of contracts, that should bind both companies and consumers.
FACUA.org
España-19/04/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has lodged a complaint against Movistar following the announcement of the company that from 18 May they will start charging their clients for the extra data used when they exceed their data plans.
Up to this date, when this happened the consumer didn’t have to pay anything, they just saw their connection slowed down. This new unilateral decision of Movistar, the company will charge 1.5 cents for every extra mega used up to 1 gigabyte (15 Euros).
The company has been reported to the Directorate-General for Trade and Consumer Affairs of Madrid and Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Society (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish) since this decision breaches the right of consumers to receive only those goods or serv
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