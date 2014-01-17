FACUA requests fines proportional to the scale of the fraud
FACUA reports the owner of the number responsible for the bulk text message fraud which pretends to be a WhatsApp contact
The company Iebolina Tradicional SL charges deceived consumers who respond to the message received with its Premium text message service.
FACUA.org
España-17/01/2014
FACUA has reported Iebolina Tradicional SL for sending scam text messages to many users using the number 25568, pretending to be a WhatsApp contact and inviting the customer to respond to the message.
This way, it causes the mobile operator to charge the user very high amounts, since this the user is connected to a Premium text message service and the message is not generated from a traditional mobile phone number. FACUA is informing consumers about the fraud through social media with the hashtag in Spanish #fraudeSMS. (#TextMessageFraud, in Spanish).
The report has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information S
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