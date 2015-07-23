FACUA reports the RockFest Festival in Barcelona for not allowing in food or drinks bought outside
The association claims that this is an unfair term, since they allow food and drinks bought within the facilities and the main activity of this musical event is not giving a catering service.
FACUA.org
Catalunya-23/07/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the RockFest Festival, managed by Rocknrock Productions and taking place 23 to 25 July in Barcelona, for not allowing in food or drinks bought out of their facilities. In the Q&A section of their website (www.rockfestbarcelona.com) they say: «It is not allowed to access the concert zone with any kind of food or drink. Inside you can find bars and food tents of different styles and prices«.
The association warns that not allowing food or drinks in such a festival is an unfair term, forbidden by Consumers and Users Protection Act (approved by Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of 16 November). Article 82.1 states that are unfair those terms that cause
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