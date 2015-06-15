FACUA reports Vodafone for charging users a new tariff when exceeding data plans without their consent

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Vodafone for signing up most of their users in the service + Megas even though the clients have not requested the service. The company has used the same text message where they warned about a tariff increase and changes of the conditions of the service to let the clients know about the signing up in this additional service. The service + Megas allows users who run out of the monthly data included in their smartphone plans to keep browsing online at the same speed by paying an additional tariff -2 Euros- to have more data available in 200 megabytes packs. As the company has signed up users by default, users can see their bill inflated without even realising that this is happening, since they keep browsing online normally without

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