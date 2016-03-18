A price increase of 2 to 3 euros a month
FACUA reports Vodafone for increasing the price of its tariffs from April for all customers
It notes the unlawful nature of increasing prices that users with contracts length agreements have to pay. Moreover, Vodafone has not alerted all of its customers with one month's notice, as required by law.
FACUA.org
España-18/03/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Vodafone to consumer and telecommunications authorities for increasing the prices of its tariffs, enforceable as of 18 April (see press release in Spanish) for all of its mobile, landline and convergent products. The company will apply a price increase of two to three euros, with the excuse of an improved quality of service, without allowing customers to have the possibility of keeping their contracted conditions.
In its report, FACUA notes that Vodafone has not informed all users of the price increase with one month’s notice, as required in telecommunication regulat
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