It transferred the user's information to a debt collector
FACUA reports Vodafone to AEPD for requesting a user to pay 1,800 Euros of a debt that had already been nullified in arbitration
The user had enabled a service of 85 Euros usage limit for his line but he received bills for ten times that amount.
FACUA.org
Huelva-23/05/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Vodafone to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) for requesting a user to pay 1,800 Euros of a debt that had already been nullified in an arbitration award.
Despite the arbitration award, which is equivalent to a court ruling, the company has irregularly transferred the user’s personal information to some debt collectors and to Asnef, a bad debtor’s list.
FACUA has a campaign underway with the slogan #yonosoymoroso (I’m not a defaulter), that calls users to report the companies who request them to pay false or fraudulent debts. In this regard, the association has made available on its website a complain form (
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido