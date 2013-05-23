FACUA reports Vodafone to AEPD for requesting a user to pay 1,800 Euros of a debt that had already been nullified in arbitration

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Vodafone to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) for requesting a user to pay 1,800 Euros of a debt that had already been nullified in an arbitration award. Despite the arbitration award, which is equivalent to a court ruling, the company has irregularly transferred the user’s personal information to some debt collectors and to Asnef, a bad debtor’s list. FACUA has a campaign underway with the slogan #yonosoymoroso (I’m not a defaulter), that calls users to report the companies who request them to pay false or fraudulent debts. In this regard, the association has made available on its website a complain form (

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión