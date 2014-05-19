FACUA requests Spanish government to stop prettying up the ugly truth and put an end to the growing number of evictions

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests Spain’s government to stop prettying up the ugly truth and put an end to the growing number of evictions. The association claims Rajoy’s administration to start taking measurements to protect citizens’ interests instead of destroying them, as they have done with Andalucia’s Anti-evictions Act, and to stop real estate speculation and the rest of financial abuse. The information just released by Bank of Spain, a rise of 11% in the number of evictions in 2013, evidence the dramatic situation lived by thousands of families every year, in front of which Rajoy’s administration is showing not even the slightest sensitivity. Last year, 49,694 houses were repossessed due to mortgage defaults. 78.4% of the total amount

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