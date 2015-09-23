FACUA requests the Government to open an investigation on all automotive sector, given the Volkswagen scandal

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Government to open an investigation on all automotive sector, given the Volkswagen scandal, to determine if more carmakers have committed similar irregularities to fake the emission levels. The investigation must determine fines and a change on the legislation for emission controls. Following an investigation carried out by America’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the German carmaker has admitted that it used hidden software in 11 million diesel cars (480,000 only in the USA) to deceive regulators measuring emissions from diesel all around the world. The deceiving software reduced the emissions of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) when it detected that it was passing a pollution test. The affected cars, with emissions that exceed up

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