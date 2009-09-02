FACUA requests the Government to put an end to the irregularities of the banking sector that prevent from applying the drop of the Euribor to mortgages

FACUA-Consumers in Action has requested the Government to put an end to the irregularities of the banking sector that are preventing the revision of the mortgage rates following the Euribor’s fall. Users could pay hundreds or thousands Euros less per year if the unfair terms were nullified. These clauses set disproportionate interest caps on the interests applied to mortgages for the only benefit of the banking sector. These clauses were never indicated in the advertising of loans and, in many cases, were not even mentioned by the brokers the moment customers took out a mortgage. FACUA has reported the irregularities to the National Consumer Institute (INC, according to its initials in Spanish) of the Ministry of Health and Social Policy, with the reque

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