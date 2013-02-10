FACUA resumes the joint projects initiated with the Austrian Institute of Telecommunications

FACUA-Consumers in Action has resumed the project to develop joint initiatives with the Austrian Institute of Telecommunications (OIAT, in German) at a meeting held this January in Vienna between the leaders of the two associations. The European coordinator for international relations of FACUA, Carlos Puente, has made the first contact with the new international area manager of OIAT, Mag. Thorsten Behrens, after the decease of his predecessor, Franz Haslinger, in mid-2012. The meeting was introduced by the director of OIAT, Bernhard Jungwirth. At this meeting, the representative of FACUA disclosed to his Austrian counterpart a summary of the contacts made with his predecessor, who was, in the words of Puente, «very active»

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