FACUA Seville made 76 lawsuits against 12 banks for the fraud of the base lending rate in mortgages

FACUA Seville has made 76 lawsuits on behalf of its associates against 12 banks for the fraud of the base lending rate in mortgages in the last few months. The intention of this battery of lawsuits is to defend the users affected by this unfair term. In them, the organisation demands it to be nullified and the refund of the extra amounts charged. The bank that has received the most number of complaints is Caixabank (including its subsidiary Cajasol), with 36 lawsuits, followed by Caja Rural del Sur, with 12. Liberbank, Banco Mare Nostrum, Unicaja, Cajasur, CCM, Arquija, Caja España-Duero, Sabadell, BBVA and Banco Popular are the rest of the companies taken to court by FACUA Seville. The association is carrying out a campaign against this base lending rate in mortgag

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