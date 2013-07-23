FACUA shows its support for Brazil s patent law reform

FACUA-Consumers in Action has given its support for an initiative between academics and experts worldwide in favour of the Brazilian government’s proposal to reform patent laws within the country. The reform is based on an objective to improve public health and access to affordable medicine, whilst aiming to reduce the number of patents and increase Brazil’s independence in the global knowledge economy. Amongst other things, the amendment of this law will allow the Brazilian Government to limit patents to twenty years, or to reject the registration of new types of and uses for existing products or subject matter already known to the industry, in order to prev

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