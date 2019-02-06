FACUA study shows that electricity bill has gone up by 78% in just 15 years

A study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action has revealed that electricity bills have gone up by 77.5% in only 15 years. The average user on a regulated tariff paid 522 euros in 2003, compared to the 926 euros billed last year. FACUA’s analysis has brought to light that a customer using around 366kWh of energy per month, at a contracted power supply of 4.4kW paid exactly 404 euros more in 2018 than they would have 15 years ago. The average user profile used to make this comparison came from a study carried out by the association on over 500,000 bills from occupied residences. For the average user, compared to the 43.47 euro average per month electricity bill in 2013, last year this increased to 77.18 euros. 2018, the second most expensive year in h

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