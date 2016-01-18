3 more euros a month from February
FACUA takes Movistar Fusión's new rise in tariffs to court
It expands on the facts included in the class action which is being dealt with Commercial Court No. 8 in Madrid.
FACUA.org
España-18/01/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has taken Movistar Fusión’s new rise in tariffs to court. Telefónica de España (owner of Movistar Fusión) will increase their rates by three more euros a month next February for their four million customers.
FACUA has presented a written statement expanding on the facts to the Juzgado de lo Mercantil No. 8 (Commercial Court No. 8) in Madrid, which is processing the class action lawsuit filed by the association after the company started to apply a five euro per month tariff increase in May 2015.
It is the biggest class action, in terms of number of people affected, filed in Spain against fraud committed by a telecommunication company. FACUA represents more than 4,000 customers on this matter, with the goal of refun
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