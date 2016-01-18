FACUA takes Movistar Fusión's new rise in tariffs to court

FACUA-Consumers in Action has taken Movistar Fusión’s new rise in tariffs to court. Telefónica de España (owner of Movistar Fusión) will increase their rates by three more euros a month next February for their four million customers. FACUA has presented a written statement expanding on the facts to the Juzgado de lo Mercantil No. 8 (Commercial Court No. 8) in Madrid, which is processing the class action lawsuit filed by the association after the company started to apply a five euro per month tariff increase in May 2015. It is the biggest class action, in terms of number of people affected, filed in Spain against fraud committed by a telecommunication company. FACUA represents more than 4,000 customers on this matter, with the goal of refun

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