FACUA takes Movistar to court due to the illegal tariff increase of the Movistar Fusión deal

FACUA-Consumers in Action has sued Telefónica-Movistar in the mercantile court of Madrid because of its illegal tariff increase of five Euros per month in the Movistar Fusión deal. Thanks to this increase, the company will raise their profits more than 220 million Euros per year. With this court action, FACUA is defending the general interests of almost four million users affected using the legitimization that the law gives exclusively to consumer associations. The association has enabled a website, FACUA.org/fraudeMovistar, that can be used by consumers to be informed about the actions FACUA is taking against the Movistar Fusión deal increase, and where they can download forms to report it to the appropriate authorities, in

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