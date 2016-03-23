FACUA thinks the fines handed to cigarette manufacturers for advertising on cigarette vendors are ridiculous

FACUA-Consumers in Action regards the fines of four big tobacco manufacturers (Altadis, Phillip Morris, British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco International) as ridiculous. They were fined after the Tobacco Market Commission (CMT) discovered that they had been unlawfully advertising themselves on tobacco vendors. The association considers the penalties (300,000 Euros for each company) as disproportional to the seriousness of the crimes committed by the large manufacturers. It is therefore demanding that the Government change the tobacco market law to increase the sanctioning framework. The levies demanded by the Tobacco Market Commission are the maximum established in this law. FACUA also asks that the law considers its duty to consumers in terms of making sanctions public kn

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