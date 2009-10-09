FACUA undertakes actions to defend those affected by the closure of odontology clinics Dental Line

FACUA-Cosumers in Action has initiated actions to defend those affected by the closure of odontology clinics Dental Line in the cases in which they have paralyzed their patients’ treatments or they haven’t reach an agreement with other odontology clinics to cover the guarantees established in the legislation. Dental Line, which has had seventy seven clinics in Andalusia, Aragón, Cataluña, Comunidad Valenciana, Galicia, La Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and País Vasco, has closed down or sold clinics in different places of the country without assuming in several cases its obligations with their clients. Last 8th of October, FACUA Cádiz held an informative meeting in Jerez with more than 200 affected. FACUA is receiving lots of queries and complaints by

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