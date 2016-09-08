FACUA urges EC to require Volkswagen to pay compensations to European consumers affected by the emissions fraud

FACUA-Consumers in Action has urged European Commission this Thursday to require Volkswagen to pay compensations to European consumers affected by the emissions fraud. In a meeting between the Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourová, and representatives of different European consumer organisations, Ángeles Castellano, member of FACUA’s Board of Directives, has highlighted the lack of response of the company and the inaction of Spanish authorities. Given that consumers are unprotected by the national authorities, Castellano has requested the Commissioner to take part on behalf of European consumers who are currently at a disadvantage when compared to American consumers. In the USA, Volkswagen has publicl

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