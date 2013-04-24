FACUA urges the Autonomous Communities to fine leading phone companies for refusing to unlock mobile phones

FACUA-Consumers in Action has submitted a series of complaints to the seventeen regional consumer protection authorities urging them to fine Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo for refusing to unlock their customers’ mobile phones or for charging them for the service. The sale of locked terminals, so they cannot be used with other providers, is illegal, therefore operators must unlock them for free without waiting for users to have fulfilled their fixed-term contracts. This is what a report by the Government and the autonomous communities says. The statement follows a complaint submitted by FACUA in January 2012, to the National Consumer Institute (INC, according to its initials in Spanish) and the consumer authorities of Andalusia, Madrid and Catalonia. The

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