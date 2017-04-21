FACUA urges the central and regional governments to update the legislation that protects package travel consumers

FACUA-Consumers in Action urges the central Government and the autonomous communities authorities to transpose the new European Directive about package travel, which offers a higher protection to consumers of this kind of services. The association recalls that Directive (EU) 2015/2302 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 November 2015 on package travel and linked travel arrangements has not been transferred to Spanish legislation yet, despite it was approved almost a year and a half ago, and the deadline to transpose it is 1 January 2018. FACUA finds alarming the lack of protection that Spanish consumers have in this sector. The association considers that there is no justification for the lack of compliance with European legislation, even more so after the bankrupt

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