FACUA warns against fake letters urging users to mandatory gas inspections

FACUA-Consumers in Action has received numerous inquiries from concerned customers being summoned to mandatory inspections on their natural gas supply. The organization reminds users to be wary of these letters, as it is the distributor’s duty to notify its customers when the next check-up is due. The association points out that, as per current legislation, such inspections should take place every five years and that, in any case, “the owner or user, shall have the power to choose the company responsible for the refurbishments arising from the process of the periodic inspections” (Royal Decree 919/2006, dated July the 28, sanctioning the technical regulation of distribution and use of gaseous fuels and their complementary technical recommendations). <

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