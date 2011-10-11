FACUA warns mobile companies that they must indemnify users for faults in Blackberry´s services

FACUA – Consumers in Action informs Blackberry users, affected by the massive service failure yesterday in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, that their mobile phone companies must provide indemnity for the paralysis in their services. Nevertheless, the Association demands forceful changes in regulations so that users can be properly compensated for the damage caused given the extent of the disruption caused. Mobile phone companies should automatically refund affected users in their next bill equivalent to the amount they pay for Internet access in order to compensate for the disruption caused. If users have contracts which include Internet access and calls then the amount of compensation should amount to half their bill. FACUA demands that th

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