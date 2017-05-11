FACUA welcomes the conclusions of the EU Advocate General about Uber: drivers must have a licence to operate

FACUA-Consumers in Action welcomes the conclusions of the European Union Advocate General Maciej Szpunar about the Uber platform made public this Thursday. Szpunar states that the company is a transport firm, and therefore, must have the authorisations and licences required by State legislations to operate. Szpunar‘s legal opinion, requested for a preliminary ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that confronts the taxi professional association Asociación Profesional Elite Taxi versus Uber, is not binding. Judges of CJEU have to rule now about the case. Uber, says Szpunar, «cannot be regarded as a mere intermediary between drivers and passengers«. Their service cannot be defined as an information society

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión