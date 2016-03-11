Consumers can vote on FACUA.org/peorempresa2014
Four chauvinist campaigns compete for the title of Worst Advert of the Year
Cillit Bang Cal & Brill, Shopping Centre Plaza Mar 2 in Alicante, the Lonja del Barranco Market in Seville and JCDeceaux for its advertising concession in the Madrid Metro.
FACUA.org
España-11/03/2016
Four chauvinist advertising campaigns are competing to be voted as the Worst Advert of The Year, voted by consumers. The adverts in question are for Cillit Bang Cal & Brill cleaning products, the shopping centre Plaza Mar 2 in Alicante, the Lonja del Barranco Market in Seville and JCDecaux- advertising concession in the Madrid Metro.
Consumers can vote online on FACUA.org/peorempresa2015 until 14 March. This is the seventh time that FACUA-Consumers in Action runs these awards, so that serious abuses are stopped in the market and to promote more responsible practices in relationships between companies, users and the organisations that represent their interests.
The awards are divided i
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