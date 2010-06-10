Google ignores the requirements of Health Ministry to stop hosting fraudulent advertising and false slimming products

Google has ignored the requirements of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) to stop hosting fraudulent advertising and false slimming products. The search engine also has advertisement about virtual pharmacies and drugs prescription, something forbidden in Spain. After the complaint from FACUA-Consumers in Action, the agency of the Ministry of Health and Social Policy has indicated that they have done «other requirements» to the search engine owning to include advertising about «products that suggests slimming or anti-obesity properties infringing the 1.907/1996 Royal Decree of 2nd August, about advertising and sales promotion products, activities or services with expected health purposes. However, Aemps asserts that it has not achieved

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