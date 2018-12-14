Government approves Royal Decree on urgent measures in the field of housing and rent

FACUA-Consumers in Action welcomes the Royal Decree on urgent measures in the field of housing and rent, approved on the 13th December by Spain’s Council of Ministers, but is disappointed that the new law doesn’t include price regulation or prepare local authorities to be able to limit them themselves. The association considers it essential to place limits on rent prices (not only limiting the increase), in order to achieve a greater level of consumer protection, and avoid high rent costs which are the current reality in many Spanish cities and are forcing some residents to the outskirts. FACUA has already emphasised the need to give more autonomy to local authorities on this matter, in order to limit prices and establish caps. This new Royal Decree c

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