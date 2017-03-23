Iberdrola penalized with 1,900 Euros the manipulation of an energy meter and a judge condemns the company to refund the amount

The principal judge of Magistrate’s Court Number 73 of Madrid has ruled that Iberdrola has to refund 1,967.28 Euros to a member of FACUA Madrid and pay for the costs of the judicial procedure, since she considers that the calculation made by the company of the damages caused by the manipulation of the meter is «exhorbitant». The owner of the property was accused of the manipulation. In January of 2015, Santiago P. C. received a letter from the distributor where he was informed of an alleged manipulation of the meter of a house he owns. Iberdrola did not allow the owner or his tenants to be present during the inspection nor did he subsequently provide documentation to prove why he intended to apply a penalization equivalent to more than twice the average user&#

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