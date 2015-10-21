The privatisation trap, analysed in the new book by FACUA's spokesman
In three decades, the energy bill for most consumers has raised 72 points above the average salary #Scamocracy
The first chapter of 'Timocracia' ('Scamocracy') reveals that from 1985 the energy bill has been increased 203%, the butane gas cylinder, 141%, the monthly fee of a telephone landline, 207%, petrol, 142% and diesel, 211%.
FACUA.org
Spain-21/10/2015
The privatisation trap of key sectors like petrol, electricity, gas and telecommunications of the last 30 years have had as a consequence a huge increase of prices and of massive frauds that governments do not eradicate. This is what FACUA-Consumers in Action’s spokesman Rubén Sánchez denounces in the first chapter of his brand new book Timocracia (Scamocracy), launched this Wednesday, 21 October.
Published by FACUA and its Foundation, the book can be downloaded for free and serialised at Timocracia.com (in Spanish, and soon too in English). With his peculiar sense of humour, Sánchez goes over «300 tricks that companies and governments u
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