The privatisation trap, analysed in the new book by FACUA's spokesman

In three decades, the energy bill for most consumers has raised 72 points above the average salary #Scamocracy

The first chapter of 'Timocracia' ('Scamocracy') reveals that from 1985 the energy bill has been increased 203%, the butane gas cylinder, 141%, the monthly fee of a telephone landline, 207%, petrol, 142% and diesel, 211%.