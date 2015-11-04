Judge agrees to hear FACUA's lawsuit against Movistar for illegally increasing its Movistar Fusión tariff

The presiding judge of Madrid’s Commercial Court Number 8 has agreed to hear the lawsuit filed by FACUA Consumers in Action against the Spanish telecom giant Telefónica de España, the company which owns Movistar, for raising the tariff of its Movistar Fusión deal. In the coming days, the court will call upon the nearly 4 million Movistar customers affected, who can join the campaign free of charge. FACUA has set up a forum (or platform) for affected customers to associate free of charge, using the hashtag #demandaMovistarFusión (Movistar Fusion lawsuit) to promote this through social networks. Consumers can also join the forum through the URL FACUA.org/demandaMovistarFusion (

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