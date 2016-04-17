The leaders of Ausbanc and Manos Limpias
Judge Pedraz sends Luis Pineda and Miguel Bernad to prison without bail
Pineda is accused of extortion, subsidy fraud, tax crimes, swindle and criminal association. Bernad stands accused of extortion, threats and criminal association.
Rubén Sánchez
España-17/04/2016
Judge Pedraz has issued a warrant (available here, in Spanish) in which he sends Luis Pineda and Miguel Bernad to prison without bail. Pineda is Ausbanc’s owner and Bernad is Secretary-General of Manos Limpias. He has decided so after taking deposition on Monday, along with the other fourteen people arrested during this weekend as part of police’s Operation Nelson.
Pineda is accused of extortion, subsidy fraud, tax crimes, swindle and criminal association. Bernad stands accused of extortion, threats and criminal association.
Also, Ausbanc’s treasurer, Alfonso Sol&e
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