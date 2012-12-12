Judges, public prosecutors, lawyers, consumers and unions unite in defence of Justice

Judges, prosecutors, lawyers, unions and consumers have participated in a public event this month in defence of the Justice Administration at the headquarters of the General Council of Law. The participating organisations, among those is FACUA-Consumers in Action, have shown their rejection of the tax law approved by the Government. This initiative has been promoted by all of the associations of judges and prosecutors, supported by the law, in order to raise public awareness to the plight of the judicial system, which has been aggravated for citizens by the implantation of court fees. The event ended with the reading of the Manifesto in Defence of the Justice Administration, on behalf of the president of the General Council of Spanish Law, Carlos Ca

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