Madrid's regional Ministry of Health confirms the irregular data transfer from Fuenlabrada Hospital

Madrid’s regional Health Minister, Javier Rodríguez, has confirmed the irregular patients’ data transfer made from Fuenlabrada Hospital to two private clinics without their explicit consent, which is a serious breach of the Data Protection Act. FACUA-Consumers in Action reported these facts last August, along with four other medical centres in different autonomous communities. «The manager offered his resignation and we have accepted«, said last Tuesday Rodríguez, during an event in Goya Medical Centre in Madrid. Manuel de la Fuente, who has been in charge of the hospital’s management until this moment, has been replaced by Carlos Mur, previously manager of José Germain Hospital in Leganés. As

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