Media Markt refunds the 900 Euros of a broken down computer following FACUA Malaga's request

Media Markt has refunded Rafael Bustamante, FACUA Malaga’s associate, 899 Euros of a broken down computer that started failing a few months after he bought it online. Once he was aware of the malfunctioning of the piece of equipment, he notified it to the shop, and he received an email where it said that he had to deliver it and so he would be refunded the money he had paid for it. «We inform you that our after-sales service has checked and validated the picking up of the piece of equipment at your home so that you can return it», said the email. With this reply, the person affected even bought a new computer, understanding that he would soon receive his money back. However, months passed and he didn’t receive the refund. So, Rafael contacted FACU

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