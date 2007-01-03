Mobile companies gain over 3 million Euros for each day they apply rounding up practices

The Federation of Consumers in Action (FACUA) warns that mobile phone companies are gaining more than three million Euros each day they keep rounding up the airtime billed, a practice which is expressly forbidden by the new Consumers Protection Act, 44/2006 dated on December the 29th, for Consumers and Users Protection, which comes into force today. FACUA warns that unless operators scrupulously abide to the new law, the association is going to ask competent authorities to apply proportional sanctions to the profits obtained. At the moment, operators charge the first full minute even when calls last less and on numerous tariff plans they debit calls of longer duration in fractions of 30 seconds. According to the new law, contracts are regarded as unfair i

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