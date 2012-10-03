More than 20 consumer organizations in Europe and Latin America siding with FACUA against the Government s threat
Many of them are writing to the Ministry of Health to express their disapproval to the attack on freedom of expression induced by its threat of banning.
FACUA.org
Internacional-03/10/2012
More than 20 consumer organizations from eighteen Latin American and European countries have expressed their support to FACUA-Consumers in Action regarding the threat of the Spanish Government to outlaw it as a consumer association for criticizing the VAT increase and budget cuts in Education and Public Education.
Many of these associations are writing to both Ana Mato, Minister of Health, Social Services, and Equality, and Pilar Farjas, General Secretary of Health, to show their disapproval regarding this attack on freedom of expression, information, and opinion.
On August 3, Pilar Farjas sent a letter urging FACUA to stop, within 15 working days, all its actions, claims, and campaigns against budget cuts in Heal
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