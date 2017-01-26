Movistar cancels a charge of 6,300 Euros in roaming to a member of FACUA: they failed to limit their data consumption

FACUA Madrid has made Movistar cancel a bill of 6,314 Euros charged to a user by excessive roaming data service of her mobile phone, bypassing the European legislation requiring mobile operators to automatically limit to 50 Euros the use of roaming data. Rosa B.A., an associate of FACUA Madrid, received an exorbitant roaming charge on her bill after travelling to the Dominican Republic last August, so she decided to ask for help to the association to file a complaint with the operator. With regards to roaming, Regulation 544/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2009 establishes the obligation on telephone operators to activate a limit of 50 Euros per month for data transmission and that «each home provider shall also ensure that an approp

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