Movistar has been voted as Worst Company of the Year for the fourth time

Consumers have elected Movistar as The Worst Company of the Year. In FACUA-Consumers in Action’s seventh edition of the awards, the Spanish telecommunications multinational received no less than 41% of the votes. Other nominees were Volkswagen, which was voted into second place, Santander and Twitter. The prizes for Worst Company, Worst Advert and Worst Company Practice are an initiative organised by FACUA every year, where consumers punish the most irresponsible, abusive or fraudulent company practices, employed by companies so they become rich by violating rights. This year a new category, Worst Twitter Account, was launched: whose four nominees will be announced in the coming days. This is the fourth year that Movistar has won this award for its bad practice among

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