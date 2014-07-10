Movistar refunds 190 Euros to a FACUA's associate who left the company one day before the end of the contract

Santiago Perales, a FACUA’s associate from Seville, hasn’t finally had to pay the 190 Euros that Movistar had the intention to charge him since he left the company one day earlier the agreed term on the contract, which for the Fusion deal, was of a year. The associate had dealt a switch to a different provider, which, by mistake, asked Movistar to transfer the client a day before it had to, so that the client didn’t fulfil the contract he had agreed on with Movistar for his mobile phone. However, on April the company included the whole amount of the charge for cancelling the contract earlier than the agreed term on his bill. Santiago decided to complain to the company, as he didn’t consider this situation fair for him, as a customer. H

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