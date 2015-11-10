Movistar threatens FACUA with a libel action if the association ever mentions their name again

Movistar has threatened FACUA-Consumers in Action with a libel action if the association ever mention their name again. This is the company’s response to the association call upon the nearly four million affected by the tariff increase of Movistar Fusion to join free of charge the class action currently in process in Madrid’s Commercial Court Number 8. The document is signed by the legal representative of Telefónica de España (owner of Movistar) and has been sent through a registered fax this Monday. In it, Telefónica sets a deadline on Thursday to stop using «the manes, brands, icons or logos or any other distinctive or identifying image that is owned by the companies of Grupo Telefónica España«. The company also reque

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