New fine on Vodafone for illegally including a FACUA member in a credit blacklist

FACUA-Consumers in Action has managed to get Vodafone fined with 50,000 Euros again by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) for including a user, Pilar Bermúdez, in a credit blacklist (called Asnef). This FACUA member from Malaga requested the cancellation of the service but Vodafone continued charging her the monthly bill, even if she didn’t receive the bills by ordinary or e-mail. Pilar reported the company and asked a copy of the bills, pointing out that the moment she got them she would pay the amounts charged. «We wanted to review the bills, we didn’t say anything about not paying them«, claims Bermúdez. After the complaint, the company sent the bills to the user, but the very same da

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