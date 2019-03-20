Norwegian reimburse 3,300 euros to a member of FACUA and their companions for cancelled flight

FACUA Jaén has managed to get the Norwegian airline to compensate one of its members and their three companions with 3,319.60 euros for the cancellation of a flight that forced them to buy return tickets to be able to return home on their scheduled date. The payment consists precisely of the amount of the return ticket that was cancelled (809.60 euros corresponding to two tickets), the corresponding compensation according to current European Regulation (2,400 euros, that is, 600 for each of the four affected) and the difference between the price they had paid for this flight and the new one they had to hastily buy to be able to return on time (110 euros for two tickets). Manuel Martínez, his wife, and two friends had booked a holiday trip from Madrid to New Y

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