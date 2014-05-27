Orange, forced to pay 516 Euros to a FACUA's associate for expenses and damages

An award pronounced by the Regional Arbitration Board has forced Orange to pay 516.15 Euros to a FACUA’s associate for damages and also expenses. The operator reported an income tax withholding from a prize that the affected person never received. On May 2013, Orange sent M.V.G. a certificate with income tax withholdings from winning a prize worth of 664.29 Euros (with a base of 549 Euros and a withholding of 115.29). The amount belonged to a white Ipad 2 3GB that, according to the company, was won by the associate due to her participation in the sales promotion Top up and win. This offer, started on June 2012, forced this person to report the incorrect withholdings made by the company and related to the mentioned prize in her income tax file.

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