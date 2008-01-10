Orange is the third mobile operator fined by the Government of Madrid for rounding up call times

Madrid’s regional Government has approved today a 960,319 Euros fine to Orange, after having found the operator guilty of practicing the rounding up of call times in 2005. According to the autonomous Administration this is a «very serious breach» of the Regional Law on of Protection. This is only the latest in a string of penalties which saw Vodafone fined with 1.4 million Euros and Movistar 2.9 million Euros, last December. On November 2003, FACUA reported Movistar, Vodafone and Orange (formerly Amena) to the Consumer Administration of the Regional Government. Up to March 2007, operators charged the full first minute of each call, even if the conversation lasted less; with reported cases of customers being billed in fractions of 30 seconds even after the first minut

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión