Phone House, forced to replace a mobile to actor Sergio Pazos after refusing as he didn't report its theft in 48 hours

Thanks to FACUA-Consumers in Action, Phone House (Carphone Warehouse) has been forced to replace a mobile phone to Spanish actor and TV host Sergio Pazos. His mobile phone was stolen and it was insured, so he was entitled to a replacement of the handset, according to the insurance policy. However, the company firstly rejected to comply with it, because the user didn’t file a police report within 48 hours after the theft, something that is in the terms of the policy but has been considered an unfair term. It has been determined so, following FACUA’s complaint, by the Directorate General for Insurance and Pension Funds. «The entity cannot make the insurance coverage conditional to the report or communication of the theft of the insured handset to the correspon

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